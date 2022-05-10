Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 214.48% and a negative net margin of 345.55%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

