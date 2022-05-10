Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 17,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,511. Vericel has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

