Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Verint Systems by 267.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -715.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.