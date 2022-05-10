Verisk Analytics (VRSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

5/5/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $226.00.

4/19/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $197.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Verisk Analytics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Verisk Analytics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $218.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Verisk Analytics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.87. 1,062,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,795. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

