Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
VRRM traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 1,799,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,715. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.
In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
