Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERV stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 18,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,657. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

