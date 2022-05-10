Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 34,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,657. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $388,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

