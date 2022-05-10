Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $722.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.90 million. Viasat reported sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viasat.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

