View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Get View alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

VIEW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 19,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,811. View has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of View by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of View by 69.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

View Company Profile (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.