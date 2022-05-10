Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 107,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,652. Village Farms International has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 625,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

