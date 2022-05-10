Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

VIR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,996 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

