Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.22. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($63,247.44).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

