Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VPG opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VPG shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

