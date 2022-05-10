Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:VPG opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VPG shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
