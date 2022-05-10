Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

