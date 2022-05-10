Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($294.74) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €237.69 ($250.20).

Volkswagen stock opened at €142.72 ($150.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €172.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a one year high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

