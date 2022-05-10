Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given New €280.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
VWAGY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 561,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,680. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61.
Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.