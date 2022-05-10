Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given New €280.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

VWAGY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 561,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,680. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

