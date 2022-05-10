Volta (VLTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Volta (NYSE: VLTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/4/2022 – Volta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “
- 4/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “
- 4/19/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
Shares of Volta stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.
Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volta (VLTA)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.