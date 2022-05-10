Volta (VLTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Volta (NYSE: VLTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2022 – Volta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

4/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

4/19/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/28/2022 – Volta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Volta was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Volta by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

