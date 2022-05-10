Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 81,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,205. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $47,443,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,184,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 166.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

