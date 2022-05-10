Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.