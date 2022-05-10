Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VYGVF. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

OTCMKTS VYGVF traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,733. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

