Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
VYGR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 31,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.08.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
