vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 10,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

