Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VYNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

