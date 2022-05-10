W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will report $334.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.30 million and the lowest is $319.31 million. W. P. Carey posted sales of $319.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

