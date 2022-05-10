W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.31 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $517.89.

NYSE:GWW opened at $476.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

