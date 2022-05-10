Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR WAC traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €19.50 ($20.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.61.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.