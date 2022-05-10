Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR WAC traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €19.50 ($20.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.61.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

