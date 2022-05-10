WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get WalkMe alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,704. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WalkMe (WKME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.