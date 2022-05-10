Walmart (WMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $416.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 119,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

