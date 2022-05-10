Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €97.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.38 ($94.08).

ETR:NDA traded down €6.37 ($6.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €96.28 ($101.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($123.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.69.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

