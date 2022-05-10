Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.36 ($7.75).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €4.99 ($5.25). 814,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.62). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.54.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.