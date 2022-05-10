Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.63) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Wacker Neuson stock traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.50 ($20.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a 12-month high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

