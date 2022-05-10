Warburg Research Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.40 ($45.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €1.02 ($1.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €34.03 ($35.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,405 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day moving average of €35.16. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($84.21).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.