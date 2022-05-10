Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces None Dividend of $0.50

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95.
HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
