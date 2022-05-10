Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces None Dividend of $0.50

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

