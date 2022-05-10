Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCC opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

