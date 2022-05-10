Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRTBY. Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.47) to €10.10 ($10.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 2,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

