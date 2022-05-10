Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 361.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.66.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $517,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

