Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 361.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.
NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.66.
In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $517,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.