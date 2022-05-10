Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):

5/6/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $315.00.

5/6/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $285.00.

5/4/2022 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/25/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $308.00.

3/31/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.64. 769,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

