Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):
- 5/6/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $315.00.
- 5/6/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $285.00.
- 5/4/2022 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/25/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $308.00.
- 3/31/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.64. 769,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.14.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
