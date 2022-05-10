Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $100.00.

4/21/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from strong demand across markets served as well as commercial and operational execution. Also, focus on acquisition initiatives bode well. The company continues to invest in new insulation materials and systems in nonresidential applications to expand its global product offerings. However, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures in material and transportation remain headwinds. Although the company has been working to recover higher commodity cost through various price increases, it expects this ongoing volatility in material and transportation costs to persist in the near term. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

4/8/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

3/31/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $111.00.

3/30/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 1,046,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,956. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

