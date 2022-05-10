Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pentair (PNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pentair (NYSE: PNR):

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair has been witnessing strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses continues to pick up on strong demand recovery. Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 between $3.70 and $3.80. The guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 10% at the mid-point. Cost inflation and impact of supply chain disruptions are likely to weigh on the company's results in tghe near term. Nevertheless, gains from productivity improvement, price hikes and gains from its cost control efforts are likely to offset some of these impacts. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth for the company. Pentair has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

4/7/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pentair stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,974. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

