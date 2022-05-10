Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):

5/5/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.16).

4/18/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55).

3/11/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

BP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 1,239,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467,432. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Get BP plc alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.