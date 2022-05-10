Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):
- 5/5/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/4/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.16).
- 4/18/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/23/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 3/23/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55).
- 3/11/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
BP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 1,239,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467,432. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.