Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:
- 5/4/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00.
- 5/4/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $160.00.
- 5/3/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $175.00.
- 4/28/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $210.00.
- 4/25/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong demand environment across the end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets including automotive, industrial & IoT, and communications infrastructure. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining momentum. Also, rising 5G network deployments are driving communication business growth. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and strength in infrastructure remain positives. Solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, softness in the mobile market is a concern. Also, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”
- 4/20/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.
- 4/19/2022 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.
- 4/8/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $172.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.