Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

5/4/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00.

5/4/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $160.00.

5/3/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $175.00.

4/28/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $210.00.

4/25/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong demand environment across the end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets including automotive, industrial & IoT, and communications infrastructure. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining momentum. Also, rising 5G network deployments are driving communication business growth. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and strength in infrastructure remain positives. Solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, softness in the mobile market is a concern. Also, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

4/20/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

4/19/2022 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

4/8/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $172.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

