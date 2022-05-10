Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI):

5/3/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00.

5/3/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00.

5/3/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00.

5/3/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00.

3/15/2022 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 4,140,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies Inc alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock worth $108,974,401. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,429,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.