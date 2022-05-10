Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ford Motor (F)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

5/10/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $25.00.

4/27/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/25/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00.

4/21/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

4/1/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

3/15/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,201,758. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.