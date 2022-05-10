Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 26,348,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,136,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,516 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

