Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/3/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $53.00.

3/31/2022 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

