Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) in the last few weeks:
5/10/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/3/2022 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $53.00.
4/27/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/20/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/14/2022 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 3/31/2022 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NYSE:NNN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
