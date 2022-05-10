Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $185.00.

4/7/2022 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

3/30/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

3/29/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $173.00.

3/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/16/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,234. The company has a market capitalization of $371.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

