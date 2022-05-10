Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $230.00.

4/28/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $203.00 to $234.00.

3/31/2022 – Automatic Data Processing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

