Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $230.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $203.00 to $234.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Automatic Data Processing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.
Shares of ADP traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.33.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
