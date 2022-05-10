Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) recently:

5/4/2022 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $526.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company continued to experience recovery in most of its key global markets, with strong growth of Process Media and Droplet Digital PCR products. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. Within the Diagnostics business, the company witnessed recovery in its Immunohematology business. Expansion of both margins is an added plus. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, primarily attributed to lower qPCR product revenues due to the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

5/2/2022 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $800.00 to $750.00.

4/29/2022 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/18/2022 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $576.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad continued to experience solid recovery in most of its key global markets, as well as an uptick in demand for COVID-related products, driven byspread of the new Omicron variant during the fourth quarter. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The Diagnostics business registered growth across all of its product lines, driven by a recovery of routine testing. Bio-Rad exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, attributed to lower qPCR product revenues resulting from the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs and contraction of both margins are worrying.”

3/31/2022 – Bio-Rad Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIO traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.00. 1,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,785. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.13 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

