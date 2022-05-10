Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prudential (PUK)

Prudential (NYSE: PUK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/26/2022 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2022 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,475 ($18.19).

4/19/2022 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($16.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($17.88).

4/12/2022 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77).

4/9/2022 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/4/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53).

3/31/2022 – Prudential is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,590 ($19.60).

3/16/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($20.22) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11).

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 28,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

