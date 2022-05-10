Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) recently:

5/3/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00.

5/3/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00.

5/2/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Enterprise Products Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPD traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 350,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

